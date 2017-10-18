To Hell and Back: A Deeper Calling to Help Women Overcome Relationship Death

I’m shining the spotlight on my friend and fellow entrepreneur, Tammi Morrison. I asked her if she could share her personal journey as an entrepreneur and her experiences in today’s article. She agreed and wrote the content below. Tammi’s one amazing woman and a valuable member of the Elite Society of Ambitious Moms Mastermind. Thank you, Tammi!

My story is not unusual. It’s just not often shared, especially in the African American community. We just hide what we go through and don’t want anyone to know. I was no different. When I finally divorced the man, I should have divorced years before I did, people in my life were shocked. We don’t talk about it. They said, “I didn’t know it was that bad.” Now these were not strangers, these were loved ones.

My marriage was based on a gaggle of lies. We got married and moved away to get away from our homes. Not that they were bad, just that we felt stifled in our young lives. I felt the love and I feel like my ex-husband loved me, but he had a funny way of showing it. We got married and a little over a year later, we had our first child. He was already abusive emotionally, mentally and sexually and we had only been married 1 year. I often think back and say, I should have left him then, however, I wouldn’t have my second child if I had left. I was pregnant again when my first child was 10 months old at the tender age of 21, I had 1 child and 1 on the way. My thought at that time was what am I to do now?

What I did was had the 2nd child and went back home because my husband got out of the military. I still had this thing in my mind that my marriage could be saved and worked to save it I did. In reality, there was no saving it. As time progressed, we had good times, but the bad times far outweighed the good times. He was emotionally distant, mentally abusive, and sexually abusive. Although I thought our sex life was great, he was not able to maintain the commitment we made, and had lots of sex outside of our marriage. Imagine how that made me feel.

When we divorced, I was broken, my self-esteem was in the toilet. I didn’t know who I was and what I wanted. I was a shell of a woman with the lowest self-image ever. I had to find a way to get to the other side. Through a series of empowerment maneuvers, meditation, prayer and doing a lot of soul searching; I emerged on the other side with renewed confidence and love for myself. As I reflected on this journey, it occurred to me that there are lots of women out there who don’t know where to turn and need help to navigate and learn how to open their heart to love. You see I realized that I am in the unique position to help other women through the maze of their hearts, and this leg of Unleashing Your True Self was born.

Within, Unleashing Your True Self, I can help women to learn how to forgive themselves and come to terms with taking control of their lives. I am able to use my gifts of energy healing, angel card intuitive, meditation and old-fashioned listening as well as a comprehensive self-study program to open the discussion with oneself.

Because of my own journey, I have a passion to empower women with the tools to learn how to forgive themselves and open their hearts to love again. I made it my mission to help women through this difficult time. Now I am not excluding men, but now my focus is women. Many women that have gone through what I went through believe that they are alone and feel hopeless. I must share with them that there is a way back to happiness and that they are not alone. They need to see that they are overcomers and that they are still lovable.

About Tammi: