To Kenya, With Love - Anecdotes from the Jungles

As a wildlife enthusiast, Kenya was on my bucket list since as long as I can remember. All those years of watching Animal Planet and Nat Geo made me want to yearn for the savannas of Mara.

Finally, I had my chance.

Spending 10 days on a wildlife adventure in Kenya was like a dream come true for me.

If you want to witness the spectacle of Wildebeest migration and gawk at the Big 5, simply head to East Africa.

Here’s my Kenyan Itinerary which you may follow to maximize your game watching chances -

DAY 1 – Our main goal of the trip was to spend quality time amidst nature so we just stayed for a day in Nairobi – transit and rest. Did a small city tour around the parks, shopping centers and the main business district of Nairobi. People everywhere were very friendly and courteous as against what we were “made” to believe before visiting Africa.

DAY 2 – We arrived at Amboseli national park . The highlight of the park is African elephants. Did I mention that African elephants are much larger than Indian elephants and they are a sight to behold. So majestic and daunting – I felt like an ant watching them. So, you can practically find African elephants in all parks so why did I choose this park you ask ? The other highlight of this park is the amazing view of Mt Kilimanjaro which it offers. For those who don’t know, Mt Kilimanjaro is the highest free standing mountain in the world. Watching game amidst this backdrop is simply incredible.

DAY 3 – Two game drives, morning and evening resulted in some amazing sightings. Saw almost all the usual suspects – Zebra, Giraffe, Elephants, Hyena , Wildebeest and many more mammals and exotic birds. We stayed in the lovely Amboseli Serena Safari lodge. The Serena group of hotels is highly recommended by me for your Kenyan adventures – they are perfect with awesome views and unmatched hospitality.

DAY 4 – Woke up around 6 am to proceed to Lake Elementaita. It was a rough 7 hours ride. You can squeeze in a game drive in Nakuru before heading to Lake Nakuru National Park. This was our home for the next day. This national park is also totally unique because its mostly a bird sanctuary. Being an avid birder, this made it to my itinerary without any hesitations.

DAY 5 – Another early wake up call, which is the case always if you are on a wildlife tour. Wildlife enthusiasts believe in the saying – Early bird catches the worm – It is so true as you can catch awesome game and birds early morning. In our case though, we wanted to head to our next destination as soon as possible in order to maximize our Kenyan experience.

Today was a big day – why ? We were headed to Masai Mara!!

DAY 6 – The whole day, morning and afternoon safari’s were spent trying to “Catch” the river crossing happen. We were lucky enough to finally see the Cheetah – the fastest animal in the world. I always wanted to see a Cheetah since they are extinct in India. Cheetah is a beast to watch – a wild cat like no other.

DAY 7 – We depart from Masai Mara and head for Naivasha. We spent the day at leisure and overnight stay at Naivasha Simba Lodge. This was just a rest day for us and we decided to stay overnight en-route to avoid a 14 hour long journey.

DAY 8 – We make our way to our final destination – Sweetwaters. This is another epic reserve – though smaller but has a lot to offer. Apart from the usual game drives they have a Chimpanzee Sanctuary and a Rhinoceros Sanctuary.

DAY 9 – Another safari in Sweetwaters gave us the chance to see a young Lion up close. The highlight though was after the drive once we were back in camp and heading for dinner. We saw a Rhino and her baby at the watering hole – Rhinos would almost never come so close to the camp – so, that was quite lucky.

DAY 10 – We checked out and went to Nairobi for catching our flight back home.

All in all, Kenya was AMAZING!