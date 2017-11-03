To Our Loyal Community of Katchkie Farm CSA Members:

With the end of season, two things come to mind.

Our CSA community supports the farm. It makes us sustainable in a most meaningful way – financially. On behalf of Bob and the entire farm family, thank you for your invaluable role in making this possible. We welcome your feedback as it makes us stronger and better. And now for the adjustment! Not only is the growing season over, but no one is dropping off veggies to us. So begins the season of winter farmers markets. And if you were vigilant and preserved some of the harvest, it will be time to open the cans of tomatoes or take frozen corn from storage.

I head to the farmers market on Saturdays for the dwindling supply of swing season produce. With farmers coming from a radius of 300 miles, there are still seasonal veggies and plenty of greens (think southern NJ). But if (or when) winter finally does make it way to our entire region, those too will end, leaving us with root veggies, hearty greens from high tunnels and other pricey greenhouse treats.

I try hard to eat local as much as possible. There are lots of interesting recipes to explore and eating in season can be so delicious. But just as I enjoy bananas and oranges, I supplement my shopping with a little produce from Florida, Mexico or California. There is nothing quite like the challenge though, of exploring the possibilities of staying in season with vegetables. The relationships that are built with the winter season farmers are very rewarding. Just as the CSA supports our farm, shopping year round from producers who brave the elements to come to market (and have planned their growing season accordingly), is so meaningful and critical.

Winter is the time to think about other local food as well: Fish, meat, poultry, cheese, preserved, pickled or fermented items, storage produce and beverages round out my shopping basket. It aligns me with the change of season, the natural rhythms of agriculture (despite their disruption) and the beauty of longing for spring. It is a reminder not to take anything for granted – and to appreciate the bounty of the season with every meal we cook or eat.

See you in the market!

Liz Neumark