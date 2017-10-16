To Save Their Party, Republicans Must Sacrifice The Trump Presidency

The Republican Party is Dr. Frankenstein, and Donald Trump is its monster. Yes, there were some exceptions, but the fact remains that—in particular by opposing in a knee-jerk fashion everything Barack Obama proposed and by nurturing white grievance and white identity politics—the GOP created Trump, they chose him as their nominee, they rallied around him, and they made him their champion. Frankenstein’s monster, however, could only terrorize one village at a time. Trumpenstein threatens us all.

They know what they’ve done. Bob Corker made that perfectly clear. I’ve been following politics for a long time, and I’ve never seen any national political figure talk openly and publicly about a president the way Corker did, let alone someone from the president’s own party. I know that we’ve all gotten sort of used to people talking about Trump this way, but it is, truly, unprecedented. It’s the equivalent of calling 911 for our country.

Then Trump this week threatened to tear up the Constitution by junking the First Amendment, the one that guarantees freedom of the press and without which the government could control what gets published. What could prompt him to threaten the core of our democratic freedoms in this way? Because NBC reported a story—backed by multiple sources—that made him look both crazy and stupid. This story detailed a meeting with numerous high-ranking national security officials in which Trump made statements that provoked his own Secretary of State to characterize him as a “moron.”

In Vanity Fair, we read of “a half dozen prominent Republicans and Trump advisers” who “describe a White House in crisis as advisers struggle to contain a president who seems to be increasingly unfocused and consumed by dark moods.” These prominent Republicans described Trump with words like: “unstable,” “losing a step,” and “unraveling.” This is, I’ll say again, unprecedented.

