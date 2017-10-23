To tell a story well - you need context....Rellik...

If you’ve not see the excellent tv drama series Rellik - do try to see it on catch up tv or the BBC Iplayer - or if you are overseas - please search for it.

It’s not an easy watch. The premise of the series is that a detective Gabriel (played by the actor Richard Dormer) is searching for a serial killer who is committing horrible murders and pouring acid over victims’ heads to disfigure them. Gabriel is himself disfigured on his face - which has clearly affected him. Indeed it becomes clear he’s a very troubled man with a very chaotic crumbling life.

Over six episodes we keep going back in time to learn a little more about the context of what happened when and why things happened. This often changes our perception because we’ve judged things and people without understanding what went before.

When I watched the first episode I knew critics would jump all over it saying it ‘didn’t work’ and ‘it didn’t fulfil’ on its promises as offering something different. I thought it was a brave and courageous attempt at doing something on tv which novelists have done previously. Taking us back in time to allow the story to reveal itself around time. It was not perfect but it was intriguing. I’m a tv addict - I watch a lot of stuff - and I was gripped while not being blind to its flaws.

What this series showed very clearly to me personally was the need for context when it comes to telling stories - even if it’s our own story.

In business we thrive on story-telling - it’s at the very heart of most marketing and will become more so over time. I believe this because our children can access anyone’s story wherever that story may be at any time online. Stories are at the heart of the human condition and will continue to be so.

However when we only see a little of the story (and it’s the same across social media) we can jump to conclusions and make judgements when we don’t know the facts, circumstances or emotions which went before in the story. When we are not allowed to see the context, we can be very poor at asking the right questions to find out what happened before - we may not even care.

Our whole court system, justice system, investigative system is based around stories and their context. Anyone who appears in court charged with a crime - both large and small - will be asked to explain why something happened. The context is then set out and often a jury will have to decide if that context is real or not - and if that context, if it’s believed, affects the outcome or sentence.

I’ve sat in a criminal court listening to a murder or manslaughter trial and believed the culprit to be guilty from day one. As time goes by and you hear more of the story, your view can completely change - even though the basic facts remain the same. A person has died an unnatural death. Context is key.

In business it’s the same. I may sell widgets. You may not wish to buy my widgets right now. When you do need a widget and you know ten people who sell the same widgets - how will you know which one to buy from? Is it based on price?

What if they all charge the same price - once you’ve considered shipping costs? How do you choose then? Generally you’d do some research and look for the story behind that business. You might look at a website, social media feed, reviews or perhaps even make a telephone call. You will search for a context to support your decision. We all do it. Often it will be the personality which speaks to you the most loudly who will win the sale. Your choice will not be the same as someone else’s choice.

We can judge people based upon the most ridiculous things - I’ve seen this many times. It could be the colour of someone’s hair puts you off, or the look of a website, or a particular word or phrase. Often we judge emotionally - finding facts to support our feelings rather than facts as they actually are.....