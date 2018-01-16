To the Parent Who Is Worried That Their Child Might Have an Eating Disorder

As an eating disorder therapist, I get a lot of calls from parents who are worried that their child might have an eating disorder.

It can be incredibly scary when your child appears to be struggling, and you feel like you don’t know how to help them.

The following are a few quick tips for what to do if you think that your child might be struggling with disordered eating or an eating disorder.

1. Be pro-active.

A parent reached out to me recently expressing that they “weren’t sure” if they should be concerned or if it was necessary to have their child evaluated for an eating disorder.

I expressed that if they were seeing concerning behaviors around food/weight/body, it was crucial to get their child an appointment for an evaluation with an eating disorder specialist. I can’t go into details, but i’ll just say that this parent was very glad that they took their child to be evaluated.

It is not going to harm your relationship with your child to air on the side of caution and schedule for them to receive an assessment. They might be annoyed or upset initially, however ultimately this is what is in their best interest.

2. Recognize that your child can be struggling with a life-threatening eating disorder at any weight.

So many parents will reach out to me and express that their child is exhibiting some very concerning behaviors around food, however they are considered “normal” or “overweight” according to BMI charts.

People with eating disorders come in all shapes and sizes. You cannot tell who is struggling on the basis of their weight. Eating disorders are the deadliest mental illness, and no matter what weight your child is-they deserve to get treatment and support.

Additionally, people of all genders, ages, and races, can struggle as well.

3. Seek Professional Help.

If you are concerned about your child’s behavior or around food or their preoccupation with their weight/body, it’s so important to get them to a specialist for an assessment.

I would recommend starting by finding an eating disorder therapist in your area. If your child is diagnosed with an eating disorder, I’d then recommend adding a registered dietitian specializing in eating disorders and a physician to their treatment team.

When looking for an eating disorder therapist here are some things that are important to ask them:

· What training/experience do you have in treating people with eating disorders?

Some people simply check the box on Psychology Today, saying that they specialize in eating disorders but have little to no actual experience in working with this population. This can be incredibly harmful for those who are struggling, yet are seeking help from someone who does not have experience in treating eating disorders.

· How much of your caseload is people with eating disorders?

· What treatments do you use?

If their main treatment orientation is psychodynamic-this is simply not evidence based for the treatment of eating disorders (it can be an adjunctive treatment but shouldn’t be the main or only approach). Look for those who practice cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, and/or family based treatment.

· How would you respond if a client said, “I feel fat” or says that they need to lose weight?

I once advised a parent to ask this question when screening for local eating disorder therapists in her area and one of them said-I think a lot of people just say that to get attention…This is why it’s so important to ask this question, because that’s a pretty terrible response.

· Do you practice from a health at every size perspective?

If the therapist preaches a focus on “weight loss” or doesn’t encourage your child who needs to weight restore to get to an appropriate weight-this is colluding with their eating disorder. Health at every size is not saying that someone is healthy at every size, but it’s a weight-neutral approach to treatment. A focus on weight loss is contraindicated in the treatment of eating disorders.

It’s Not Your Fault

There is a common misperception that somehow parents and families are “to blame” for their child developing an eating disorder. It’s possible that you’ve struggled with feeling like you may have contributed to your child’s illness, or wishing that you would have noticed the signs earlier.

I want you to know that you did not cause your child to develop an eating disorder. Their illness is not your fault. Eating disorders are complex illnesses that are believed to be influenced by a variety of biological, genetic, and psychological factors. Families and parents do not cause eating disorders and they can be incredible supports in the recovery process.

Additionally, you did the best that you could at the time-with the knowledge and resources that you had. It can be tough to know what to say or do when your child begins demonstrating signs of an eating disorder. It can also be hard to recognize early warning signs, as often parents have little to no education about eating disorders. You deserve to practice compassion for yourself.

I’ve worked with many people who are now recovered from their eating disorders. Full recovery is completely possible!