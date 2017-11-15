To Weave It Or Not To Weave It –That Is The Question?

The holidays are fast approaching which means holiday parties are about to begin and nothing goes better with a little black dress like hair that's laid! Whether it's a weave or a natural hairstyle we black women love our hair. But why is hair so important to women—black women especially? I got the chance to speak with Felicia Walker-Williams, CEO of Kiss My Bundles and here's what she said.

Felicia Williams: We love to look good and it makes us feel good when our hair is done. Many women wear extensions for numerous reasons one being it's so much easier to maintain than our natural hair.

Elle: Congratulations on all your business success, tell us how does your hair differ from any other brand on the market?

Felicia Williams: Our bundles are unique and our hair is top of the line. We try our very best to provide each customer with great service and good quality hair. Our customers can choose a texture that fits their mood. We carry straight, body wave, loose wave, italian wave, jerry curl, and deep wave. All of our units can be customized with a 360 frontal, 13x4 frontal or 4x4 closure and can be worn over and over with proper care.

Kiss My Bundles Model

Elle: How long can the weave/extensions be worn?

Felicia Williams: We tell our customers to wear it for about 4-6 weeks. After which we advise them to properly treat their natural hair to avoid breakage.

Elle: What are the best ways to maintain the hair after wearing a weave?

Felicia Williams: One of the best ways to maintain healthy hair is to deep condition your natural hair before installing the weave and after taking it down.

So whether you will be rocking your natural hair or extensions this holiday, be sure to take proper care of it and don't forget to take a selfie!