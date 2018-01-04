To Women Who Have Been Cheated On; It's Not Your Fault

In my psychotherapy practice, I often treat women hurt by infidelity, who come to me in search of, “why”? They either desire to solve the crime they committed to deserve betrayal, or they hope to discover the fundamental flaw in themselves that made partners want to cheat on them.

It’s always my instinct to guide clients inward to discover dysfunctional patterns they might carry from one relationship to another, but when treating women, I remind them regardless of their part, there is nothing they could have done to warrant the pain and humiliation of being cheated on, and even less they could have done to prevent their mate from straying. On the contrary, I might have treated one man hoping to discover his flaws, and how they contribute to infidelity, That fascinates me, and is probably why I also help women develop narcissist detection skills that will help them sniff out gaslighters who try to convince them it is their fault.

Aside from examining individual behavior patterns, I remind women relationships are dyads, and to assign one person blame for a dysfunctional dynamic is unreasonable, unless one of the people has a severe personality disorder. In other words, poor communication, diminished physical or emotional intimacy, or boredom can correlate to infidelity, but those things are not causal. Cause lives solely in the man who commits the act (Side Note: Women Cheat Too, but That’s a Separate Topic).

My work with clients who have either cheated, or been cheated on, is centered around fostering a more realized sense of self. When I work with a couple in which the man has been unfaithful, what is often revealed to me is a man unable to express needs. He then fills his void with flirtation, or sex. In truth, men struggle to reveal our vulnerabilities, and it is often the case we sense great risk in revealing ourselves and therefore find it easier, and safer to have them met through a meaningless encounter or affair that calls for scant self-revelation.

When I am able to help men embrace vulnerability and express needs, subsequent couple dialogue results in diminished need to cheat. The man now labels his needs, is not afraid to express them, and behaves in a more healthy way. It is a far more rewarding to have an understanding of one’s true self than to have a pseudo-self created through needs met outside of the relationship. Perhaps more importantly, the man now better understands who he is, and feels less likely to be rejected when he reveals himself.

In my work with women subjected to infidelity, the focus remains on sense of self, but eradication of self-blame is first and foremost. I try to help women understand it is not within their power to dictate behavior of men, or force them to express their physical or emotional needs.

Sense of self comes becomes a factor in treatment with women when the question of “why” is raised. It is always tempting to look for innate flaw, but I am quick to redirect focus toward familial relationship patterns and cultural treatment of women to help them understand why they might be devaluing themselves. What we learn through family and cultural norm plays an immense role in how we conduct ourselves in intimate relationships.

A woman with a strong sense of identity understands infidelity is not her fault. She might look at her role in the dynamic, but she refuses to accept all responsibility. Willingness to look at the role a person plays in a dysfunctional relationship denotes accountability, and healthy sense of self, but differs greatly from blind acceptance of blame.

Conversely, the woman with a poorly structured sense of self perseverates on all she did wrong, and all she needs to change to make herself worthy of fidelity. I often wonder how many women have lost themselves as they try to change every minutiae to please a partner unwilling to examine his own self.

Therapy is meant to be a conduit to self-awareness and growth. Keeping that in mind, I hope women find themselves in relationships in which both partners are open to examine the roles they play in relationship dysfunction, and infidelity.