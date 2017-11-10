Tobacco and Terrorism: An Unlikely Link

Terrorism and tobacco may not be two words one immediately associates with one another, but make no mistake – the illegal trade of cigarettes is big business for some of the most notorious terrorist groups in the world today.

That may sound far-fetched, but the US State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs now believes that 15 of the world’s leading terrorist groups – from Al Qaeda to the Taliban – rely on the illicit sale of cigarettes for funding.

The link between cigarettes and the shocking attacks seen on television screens across the world in recent years are not as tenuous as one might think.

The smuggling of illicit tobacco is a typical low risk, high reward gamble. A shipping container loaded with $100,000 worth of cigarettes can be sold on for upwards of $2m.

Even if the perpetrators are caught, the penalties are far less severe than an equivalent shipment of narcotics. Furthermore, the source of the cigarettes is notoriously difficult to track down, meaning even less risk to those who are at the top of the food chain.

They are caught occasionally though. Mohamad Youssef Hammoud is serving 30 years in prison for using millions of dollars from tobacco smuggling to purchase equipment for Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Still, he remains in the minority. MokhtarBelmokhtar, leader of African jihadist group Al-Mourabitoun, is nicknamed ‘Mr Marlboro’ due to his reliance on the cigarette-smuggling industry.

Even as far afield as Australia, the illicit trade of cigarettes is being linked with terrorist organisations in Pakistan, North Africa and Lebanon.

Higher taxation has driven more and more poorer smokers into the arms of the illegal tobacco trade in both America and Europe.

New York is known as the illicit tobacco capital of the US, with up to 58 per cent of smokers using black market tobacco.

In Europe as a whole, the figure is lower at around 10 per cent, but the impact is still far-reaching. The tiny island of Malta missed out on $11.5m in taxation from the illegal practice.

Awareness of the problem is spreading, although progress has been painfully slow – especially considering how long the War on Terror has been pursued.

The biggest steps have been seen in the US, where the Senate’s 2018 National DefenceAuthorisation Act should force the Pentagon to regularly report on its fight against, among other things, illegal tobacco.

A number of senators have also pushed for a federal examination of the illegal tobacco trade and its links with terrorism.

European efforts have seen some spectacular successes, such as the discovery of an illicit tobacco factory in Ukraine which produced up to 125,000 packs of cigarettes every day.

However, the European Commission has backed out of an anti-contraband and anti-counterfeit agreement with tobacco giants Philip Morris International.

This was due to pressure over compliance with the UN’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, which says all contact with tobacco representatives should be avoided – a classic case of cutting one’s nose to spite their face.