Togo and the Military Problem in Africa

Togolese soldiers patrolling for protesters to beat with their wooden sticks

On Wednesday the Zimbabwe Defence Forces took control of the country, effectively ending Robert Mugabe’s reign. This latest military coup in Africa is yet another example of the fact that there is a serious lack of strong political institutions in Africa. Mugabe has been in power since Zimbabwe became independent of European rule in 1980. During Mugabe’s reign the military was a critical element in suppressing opposition so that Mugabe could establish and maintain a one-party state. It was also the military that put an end to Mugabe’s rule.

Despite the perception of Africans as being an uncivilized people with no social structures or political institutions, the reality is that African people had our own social structures and political institutions which were disrupted or destroyed by colonialism. I have pointed out in a previous article that dictatorships in Africa is in part the result of the destruction of institutions that ensured that those in power did not abuse their power to the detriment of the people. Standing armies were also very rare in pre-colonial Africa, as George Ayittey explained:

In indigenous African societies, the people were the army, owning their own weapons. In the event of imminent war, the chief would summon all young men of a certain age-grade to assemble and then lead them into battle. After cessation of hostilities, the "army" was disbanded and the "soldiers" or warriors went about their normal activities. In most places, there was no military involvement in the indigenous system of government.

A few African kingdoms maintained standing armies, such as the Zulus, Asante, and Dahomey, but George Ayittey points out that in those cases the “armies cultivated their own farms to feed themselves, built and maintained roads, protected their citizens, scarcely acting as a drain on the native economies.” In present day Africa the military does not maintain infrastructure, constitutes a huge drain on economies, and is often tasked with deliberately harming citizens. The latter of the three is on full display right now in Togo where the military is being used to brutalize and kill protesters in an attempt to quell the mass uprising there.

After gaining independence from colonial rule, many of the African leaders that took over were essentially puppets that served the interests of the former colonizers. It is for this reason that it should be no surprise that some of the worst military dictatorships in Africa were led by men who were soldiers in the colonial armies. Idi Amin of Uganda was fond of bestowing elaborate titles upon himself, such as “Conqueror of the British Empire.” The reality was that he was a soldier in the British army and he helped to put down the Mau Mau uprising against the British in Kenya. Idi Amin never fought against the British, but he fought for them against other Africans. Gnassingbé Eyadema fought for the French during the Algerian war for independence. This again was a case of an African head of state that fought for the colonizer and against the colonized. As the dictator of Togo, Gnassingbé Eyadema continued to serve the interest of his French colonial masters.

Walter Rodney explained that the post-colonial governments of Africa “have police and military forces which are intended to serve as means of coercion of the population, but nothing else.” Rodney continued on to explain that “if a political regime is so bankrupt that it is entirely dependent upon the military, if it has to resort to authoritarianism, then who is more authoritarian than the army? So the army frequently decides to take over the role of governing, rather than merely being the police force of the civilians in power.” In other words, it was logical that in some cases the military took control of the government because often times it was the military that was the true strength behind the government in the first place. When we look at Togo, for instance, it is the armed forces that continue to prop up Faure Gnassingbé by assaulting the protesters. In fact, the only reason why Faure Gnassingbé is currently the president of Togo is because he was sworn in by the army—a move which was a violation of Togo’s constitution. For the last fifty years the military has been the true strength behind the dictatorship in Togo. This is why the struggle in Togo is not merely one to remove Faure from power. The people of Togo must developed new institutions that limit the power of the presidency and the military. This is something that needs to be done across Africa.

—