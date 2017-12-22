Togo’s Dictator Votes in Support of Donald Trump and Israel

President Donald Trump has found himself in yet another controversy. Not only he did he make the controversial decision to move the American embassy to Jerusalem, thereby recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, but Trump took it a step further by threatening to cut off aid and support to countries that did not vote in favor of the United States’ decision. The threat backfired, as only nine countries in the United Nations voted in favor of America’s decision, with one of those countries being Israel. Thirty-five countries abstained from voting.

That the overwhelming majority of nations in the U.N. would vote against Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel is no surprise. The U.N. has routinely condemned the Israeli occupation and mistreatment of the people of Palestine. A report from the U.N. in March described Israel as an apartheid state. America’s U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley criticized the report and called for the report to be withdrawn, which is what eventually happened. This led to complaints that the U.N.’s decision to withdraw the report was the result of “bullying tactics and intimidation”. The U.N. has also frequently condemned Israel for building settlements on occupied Palestinian land.

In this piece I would like to bring attention to one of the few nations that voted in favor of Israel at the U.N. That nation being Togo, which was the only African nation to support Israel and the United States. Togo’s president, Faure Gnassingbé, was installed into power by the military after his father died in 2005. The Gnassingbé dynasty has ruled Togo for fifty years and during that period that regime has been one of the worst violators of human rights. Under their rule Togo has been one of the poorest and most miserable countries in the world. Those who dared to condemn the corruption and misrule of the regime have been jailed, beaten, tortured, and murdered. Even children have been murdered by the regime in Togo. Given the situation in Togo it is not very surprising that Faure would vote in favor of Israel. If he is willing to ignore the suffering of his own citizens, he would certainly be willing to overlook the suffering of the Palestinian people as well.

The people of Togo are currently waging a struggle to force Faure to resign. They are demanding that “Faure must go.” Faure was installed by the military and since 2005 he has won a series of rigged elections. Therefore, in the eyes of the Togolese people, his government is an illegitimate one that does not represent them. It is for this reason that Faure’s vote at the U.N. should not be recognized as a vote that represents the Togolese people.

Faure’s relationship with Israel also serves to highlight the international community’s disregard for the Togolese people. The international community continues to ignore the human rights abuses in Togo and some of these nations, such as Israel, even support the dictatorship in Togo. More attention should also be placed on the close ties that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has with the regime in Togo because it demonstrates that Israel, and the other nations that continue to support Faure, are not truly concerned with human rights and democracy. They are trying to advance their own interests at the expense of the Togolese people. Israel and the United States have demonstrated complete disregard for the people of Palestine and for the people of Togo.

—