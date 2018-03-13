Bust Out The Redneck Margaritas: Tom And Abby From ‘Queer Eye’ Are Engaged

Looks like someone is going to tie a “Just Married” sign to the back of their classic car.

Tom Jackson, a beloved contestant from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” revival, announced on Twitter Monday that he and his ex-wife Abby are going to give marriage another shot.

It’s official, Abby and I are engaged. What a Netflix special the would be. If the Fab 5 planned and attended our wedding!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/4KV4u9Rji4 — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

He also posted a photo of the ring.

And despite Jackson blatantly pitching a special to Netflix, he does seem genuinely thankful for the help he got from the Fab 5, inviting each to be part of his wedding party.

Everyone is welcome to come to our wedding 👰. I’m praying that the Fab 5 can find time in their busy schedule to come. I’d love ❤️ for Bobby be best man, and the other 4 be my grooms men. Chandler will be my ring bearer. — Tom Jackson (@TomJack20176306) March 13, 2018

Jackson, who appeared on the first episode of the reboot, stole fans’ hearts with his unwavering devotion to his ex. During his episode, he proclaimed to Antoni Porowski, the show’s resident foodie: “I love Abby more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

At the end of the episode, after Jackson received a makeover, he and Abby went on a date to a classic car show and appeared to be rekindling their romance.

Last week, he announced on Twitter that after a brief breakup the two were back together — and now they’re engaged!