Tom Arnold continues to insist there’s a tape of President Donald Trump using a racial slur.

And on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the comedian also claimed Trump called his son Eric Trump “the R-word” on the same supposed outtakes from “The Apprentice” that he said he’s seen.

Arnold didn’t elaborate on what the “R-word” was.

Arnold said he’d known Trump for 30 years and even “been to the Playboy Mansion with him.”

“Unfortunately, I know everything,” he added, saying he turned down Trump’s repeated requests to appear on the reality TV show because it was “crappy.”

“Like, that is for real. That says a lot. Because I do everything,” Arnold added.

Arnold, who is working on an upcoming Viceland show, “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” acknowledged that some people were questioning his claim that the slur recording exists.

Former White House aide and “The Apprentice” alum Omarosa Manigault Newman, who also claims to have heard the recording, revived the tape talk this week promoting her new tell-all book.

Arnold had an answer for the doubters, saying that neither Trump nor former “The Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett has called him out on his claims.

Trump has hotly denied that such a tape exists, and said on Twitter this week that he does not “have that word in my vocabulary.”