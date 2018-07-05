Tom Brady Encounters Bear In The Woods And Gets Delightfully Pumped

Does Tom Brady lose his sh** in the woods?

He sure does, at least when he sees a bear.

In an Instagram video the New England Patriots quarterback posted from Montana on Wednesday, Brady whispers with playful enthusiasm: “There’s a bear!”

And then off in the distance we see the beast in a wooded area. The camera pans back to Brady’s exaggerated excitement.

GOAT encounters Bear in the wild. Video from Tom Brady's Instagram pic.twitter.com/kyWKukpxSI — Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) July 4, 2018

He’ll face Bears, Jaguars, Lions and more after the NFL season opens in September. Those will undoubtedly be closer encounters.