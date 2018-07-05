SPORTS
Tom Brady Encounters Bear In The Woods And Gets Delightfully Pumped

The superstar quarterback was gobsmacked by nature in Montana.
By Ron Dicker

Does Tom Brady lose his sh** in the woods?

He sure does, at least when he sees a bear.

In an Instagram video the New England Patriots quarterback posted from Montana on Wednesday, Brady whispers with playful enthusiasm: “There’s a bear!”

And then off in the distance we see the beast in a wooded area. The camera pans back to Brady’s exaggerated excitement. 

He’ll face Bears, Jaguars, Lions and more after the NFL season opens in September. Those will undoubtedly be closer encounters.

Enjoy nature while you can, superstar.

Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
