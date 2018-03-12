SPORTS
Tom Brady Destroys Stephen Colbert In A Beer Chugging Contest

Colbert never had a chance.
By Ed Mazza

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’s not much of a beer drinker anymore. 

But clearly he still knows how to chug with the best of them. 

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert challenged him on Monday night, and Brady showed he’s as good with a mug as he is with a football. 

Check it out in the clip above.

