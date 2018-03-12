Tom Brady Destroys Stephen Colbert In A Beer Chugging Contest

TONIGHT: Tom Brady doesn't usually drink beer, but when he does... pic.twitter.com/xGWdnlhJOR— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he’s not much of a beer drinker anymore.
But clearly he still knows how to chug with the best of them.
“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert challenged him on Monday night, and Brady showed he’s as good with a mug as he is with a football.
Check it out in the clip above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Tom Brady's Hair Through The Years