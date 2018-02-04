STYLE & BEAUTY
02/04/2018 04:00 pm ET

Tom Brady Has Had Way More Hairstyles Than Super Bowl Wins

Here's the long and short of it.

By Julia Brucculieri

We don’t always think of football players in terms of their hairstyles. Some players, however, really do make statements with their hair, either sticking to a signature style, like the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. or former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu (who even starred in a shampoo commercial), or switching things up over the years, like New England Patriots golden boy Tom Brady

The star quarterback plays in his eighth Super Bowl on Sunday. But Brady, whose team won in five of his first seven appearances in the big game, has had way more hairstyle changes than Super Bowl wins. Take a look at our favorite photos below.

  • 2002
    Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images
    During his team's practice at a local university campus in New Orleans on Jan. 31, 2002.
  • 2002
    John Mottern/Getty Images
    Showing frustration after failing to make a two point conversion in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Oct. 27, 2002.
  • 2002
    John Mottern/Getty Images
    Celebrating after the New England Patriots beat the Oakland Raiders during overtime in their playoff game Jan. 19, 2002, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
  • 2002
    Stan Honda/Getty Images
    Holding the Most Valuable Player award for Super Bowl XXVI in February 2002 in New Orleans.
  • 2003
    Brian Bahr/Getty Images
    On media day, Jan. 26, 2003, before Super Bowl XXXVIII against the Carolina Panthers in Houston.
  • 2004
    Kevin Winter via Getty Images
    Attending the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "I, Robot" at the Village Theater on July 7, 2004, in Los Angeles.
  • 2005
    Icon Sports Wire via Getty Images
    Playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the AFC championship game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
  • 2005
    MCT via Getty Images
    At a post-game news conference after the Patriots defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 41-27 to win the AFC championship on Jan. 23, 2005, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
  • 2005
    Jodi Hilton/Getty Images
    Waving to crowds along Boylston Street during the team's victory parade on Feb. 8, 2005, in Boston. The Patriots defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX.
  • 2005
    Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
    Competing in the 2005 Pro Bowl game at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu on Feb. 13, 2005.
  • 2005
    Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images
    Speaking with the media during at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2005.
  • 2005
    Donna Connor/Getty Images
    Photographed with Donald Trump in 2005 at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Arturo Gatti WBC Lightweight Title Fight.
  • 2005
    Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
    At the Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year party on Dec. 6, 2005.
  • 2006
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    During an AFC divisional playoff game on Jan. 14, 2006, in Denver.
  • 2006
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    Making an appearance with past Super Bowl MVPs at the halftime of Super Bowl XL between the Seattle Seahawks and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field on Feb. 5, 2006, in Detroit.
  • 2006
    Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
    With former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala for "Anglomania" on May 1, 2006, in New York City.
  • 2007
    Sporting News Archive via Getty Images
    At Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in 2007.
  • 2007
    Elsa via Getty Images
    Playing against the Redskins on Oct. 28, 2007, in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
  • 2007
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images
    During a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 1, 2007, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
  • 2007
    Rob Tringali/Sportschrome via Getty Images
    During a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Dec. 9, 2007, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
  • 2008
    Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
    Pictured with Fern Mallis and Eli Manning at the Ermenegildo Zegna Store Opening Cocktail Party for The Robin Hood Foundation at the Ermenegildo Zegna Store 5th Ave on March 11, 2008, in New York City.
  • 2008
    Amy Sussman/Getty Images
    With Gisele Bundchen, now his wife, at the opening of the Ermenegildo Zegna Global Store on 5th Avenue on March 11, 2008, in New York City.
  • 2008
    James Devaney/Getty Images
    Seen out in New York City on Jan. 22, 2008.
  • 2008
    Harry How/Getty Images
    Before taking on the New York Giants during Super Bowl XLII on Feb. 3, 2008, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
  • 2008
    Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
    At the Audi Forum at 47th Street and Park Avenue on March 19, 2008, in New York City.
  • 2008
    Marcel Thomas/Getty Images
    With Bundchen at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala for "Superheroes: Fashion & Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008, in New York City.
  • 2008
    Steve Jennings/Getty Images
    At Hyannis Port on May 17, 2008. 
  • 2009
    Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images
    With Bundchen at "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009, in New York City.
  • 2010
    Chris Condon/Getty Images
    Carrying a football off the 18th green during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on Feb. 13, 2010, in Pebble Beach, California.
  • 2010
    Jeff Gentner/Getty Images
    With Joey Fatone at the Barnstable Brown at the 136th Kentucky Derby on April 30, 2010, in Louisville, Kentucky.

RELATED...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Gisele Bundchen On Instagram
Julia Brucculieri
Style and Beauty Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Nfl Football Super Bowl Hair Tom Brady
Tom Brady Has Had Way More Hairstyles Than Super Bowl Wins

CONVERSATIONS