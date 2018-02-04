Tom Brady Has Had Way More Hairstyles Than Super Bowl Wins

We don’t always think of football players in terms of their hairstyles. Some players, however, really do make statements with their hair, either sticking to a signature style, like the New York Giants’ Odell Beckham Jr. or former Pittsburgh Steeler Troy Polamalu (who even starred in a shampoo commercial), or switching things up over the years, like New England Patriots golden boy Tom Brady.
The star quarterback plays in his eighth Super Bowl on Sunday. But Brady, whose team won in five of his first seven appearances in the big game, has had way more hairstyle changes than Super Bowl wins. Take a look at our favorite photos below.
