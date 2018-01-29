Tom Brady abruptly cut short a weekly radio interview Monday because a host at the same station called his 5-year-old daughter Vivian “an annoying little pissant.”

WEEI’s Alex Reimer made the remark on Thursday, and the Super Bowl-bound quarterback politely reprimanded the “Kirk & Callahan” team at the same station this morning. Brady, who has been a constant guest for years, said he would decide later if he’ll ever return to the show.

Reimer has been suspended indefinitely, the station said last week.

“I’ve tried to come on this show for many years and show you guys a lot of respect,” he said in the audio above. “I’ve always tried to come on and do a good job for you guys, so it’s very disappointing when you hear that, certainly with my daughter or any child. They certainly don’t deserve that.”

After host Kirk Minihane apologized, the Patriots QB said: “I’ll obviously evaluate whether I want to come on this show again, so I really don’t have much to say this morning. So, maybe I’ll speak with you guys some other time.”

Jamie Squire via Getty Images Vivian and dad after the Patriots' Super Bowl victory last year.

Reimer made his ill-advised comment about a scene in Brady’s “Tom Vs. Time” Facebook documentary, in which the child tells Brady, “Daddy, I’m going to soccer.”