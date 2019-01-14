Tom Brady And Referee Hug Before NFL Playoff Game And Twitter Jeers

Some critics believe quarterback Tom Brady gets preferential treatment from referees. So, the sight of the New England Patriots star getting friendly with an official before Sunday’s NFL home playoff game against the San Diego Chargers prompted them to blow the whistle on Twitter.

Brady hugged referee Ron Torbert after a bro-style handshake that became an embrace with Brady patting him on the back.

The five-time Super Bowl champ Brady and his team annihilated the Chargers, 41-28, to advance to the AFC Championship against Kansas City. We’ll see if there’s any hugging before that one.

Now don't tell us Patriots aren't helped by The Refs. https://t.co/BVjOAItMAK — j.p. pierpont (@darkpanther39) January 14, 2019

What’s up with the familiar pregame hug between Tom Brady and head referee Ron Torbert?? — Lori (@Lori34017235) January 13, 2019

The refs don't even hide their favoritism anymore! 😂😂 — WrestleTalk (@SOMCRoW33) January 13, 2019

The fix is in once again pic.twitter.com/a5BxsY83DA — Rick (@CardoHq) January 13, 2019

Brady: "The shrimp cocktail is already on ice"

Ref: "Say no more, fam" https://t.co/hsJpPeBKh6 — Señor Brown (@MasterAgenda68) January 13, 2019

@NFL @espn @richeisen This known cheater hugs a ref before the game and no one cares? wtf F Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/SQIa4DY3Gx — Chris Panuzzo (@Bat369) January 13, 2019

So we just not going to talk about this? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/lHQDl09Ogr — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 13, 2019

NOT EVEN HIDING IT ANYMORE 😔 https://t.co/PhOmxsnkLL — Jim Edwards (@MESSIAH11_4EVER) January 13, 2019