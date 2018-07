When actor Tom Cruise appeared on “The Late Late Show” Tuesday, host James Corden threw some shade at him for doing his own stunts.

The star of “Mission Impossible” countered by inviting Corden to go skydiving. So that’s how they ended up at an airfield in Perris Valley, California. After a little training for Corden, the pair boarded a plane and headed up to 15,000 feet.