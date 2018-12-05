Tom Cruise's Impassioned Twitter Plea May Solve A Common Problem

It’s a matter close to Tom Cruise’s heart and to your eyes.

In a now-viral Twitter video (see below) Tuesday to mark the DVD and Blu-ray release of “Mission: Impossible - Fallout,” the movie star and director Christopher McQuarrie urged viewers to turn off the “video interpolation,” or motion-smoothing, function on their high-def TVs.

But the message, filmed from the set of Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” is delivered with such importance that you’d think the two were campaigning to end world hunger.

I’m taking a quick break from filming to tell you the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home. pic.twitter.com/oW2eTm1IUA — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 4, 2018

Nope, it’s all about that “video interpolation.”

“The unfortunate side effect is that it makes most movies look like they were shot on high-speed video rather than film,” Cruise says. “This is sometimes referred to as the ‘soap opera effect.’”

Thankfully, there’s a solution if your high-def TV has that feature, according to the screen idol and director. Just ask Google how to disable it and mention your specific brand of TV.

“On behalf of everyone who works so hard to bring you the very best motion picture experience, thank you very much,” Cruise concludes.

And thank you for saving the world again, Tom!

I really enjoyed this and I learned a lot about something I would’ve otherwise thought was boring. Can you and @chrismcquarrie make more announcements together like this? https://t.co/TvrWfDHLTf — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) December 5, 2018

...so do I give money to the American Cancer Society or..? — JoelHeyman (@JoelHeyman) December 4, 2018

tom cruise after trying to explain motion smoothing to my father pic.twitter.com/wdU8XktI2r — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) December 4, 2018