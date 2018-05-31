Tom Cruise Tweets '#Day1' On 'Top Gun: Maverick' And Fans Freak

It’s go time. Tom Cruise seemed to indicate Wednesday that production has begun on the “Top Gun” sequel titled “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The 55-year-old star tweeted “#Day1” under a picture of his character Maverick gazing back at his fighter jet with “FEEL THE NEED” stamped on it.

Feel the need, of course, is part of the famous line from the 1986 original, “I feel the need, the need for speed.”

The sequel might also be in acceleration mode. Reports previously said the movie ― which features fighter pilots who “grapple with drone tech that is making their old style of flying obsolete,” according to The Hollywood Reporter ― would begin filming in the summer.

But fans weren’t complaining that it already seems to have taken off.

Oh yeah. We going back to the danger zone baby pic.twitter.com/VVCyGekDjs — Man pretending to hold elevator (@GrandmasFreezer) May 31, 2018

pic.twitter.com/yrrP5gineM — N a t a l i e (@_whatsina_name) May 31, 2018

So excited!!!!!! *fighter jet emoji* — Heather (@hjeather) May 31, 2018

There may be another volleyball scene, too, Cruise said earlier. For characters who have aged more than 30 years, that could be the danger zone.