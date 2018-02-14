Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Expecting First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for British Olympic diver Tom Daley and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.

The couple announced they are expecting their first child together on Wednesday. Each shared photos of themselves on their separate social media accounts holding up the same ultrasound photo.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” Daley wrote in the caption, while Black added, “A Happy Valentine’s Day from ours to yours.”

Both complimented their posts with a same-sex family emoji just in case the message wasn’t clear.

Happy Valentines Day ❤️👨‍👨‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/yo1JG1Lp5E — Tom Daley (@TomDaley1994) February 14, 2018

A very happy #ValentinesDay from ours to yours. 👨‍👨‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/6ugN3Ho6y3 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) February 14, 2018

The pair has yet to share any additional details about their growing family.

Black, 43, and Daley, 23, wed in a fairytale ceremony last May in Devon, England, with a castle as a backdrop. The two met through mutual friends at a dinner party in early 2013 and started dating shortly after.

Daley, one of three children, has long expressed an interest in being a father.

“I grew up with two brothers, so I’d like to have at least three,” the athlete told BuzzFeed in 2015.