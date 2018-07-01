Tom Daley And Dustin Lance Black Welcome A Son, Robert Ray

Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley are officially new dads.

The couple, who married in May 2017, announced the birth of their son, Robert Ray Black-Daley, on their respective Instagram accounts Saturday.

A post shared by Dustin Lance Black (@dlanceblack) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:40am PDT

Their baby was born Wednesday, June 27, via a surrogate.

“Welcome to the world little Robbie Ray,” Black, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for the 2008 Harvey Milk biopic “Milk,” wrote. “Thank you for bringing so much love and light with you. And thank you to those who helped turn our dream of having a family into this wonderful reality.”

The newborn’s name carries special significance, too ― it’s reportedly a tribute to Daley’s father, Robert, who died of a brain tumor in 2011.

A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley) on Jun 30, 2018 at 5:40am PDT

The two men announced they were expecting their first child together in February when they shared photos of themselves on social media with an ultrasound photo on Valentine’s Day.

Daley has expressed an interest in becoming a father for some time.

“I grew up with two brothers,” the British Olympic diver told BuzzFeed in 2015, “so I’d like to have at least three [children].”

He doubled down on that stance in an interview with The Sun last year, describing himself as a “family person” who has “always wanted ... army of kids, a whole diving team.”