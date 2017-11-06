Tom Hanks Is An A-List Cupid Helping A Guy Propose At Book Fest

Actor Tom Hanks has been in enough romantic comedies to know how to help during a real-life wedding proposal.

The Oscar-winning actor played A-list cupid in the engagement of Ryan McFarling and Nikki Young at the Texas Book Festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Hanks was promoting his new book Uncommon Type: Some Stories during a Q&A event when he declared he was bored with the questions and wanted to ask one himself, KVUE of Austin reported.

“Here’s Ryan’s question, and it is for Nikki Young,” Hanks said in the clip below. “Nikki, will you marry me?”

McFarling took a knee in front of a pleasantly shocked Young, who was sitting in the front row. Then Hanks ushered them onto the stage where McFarling presented the ring ― and received a “yes” from Young.

“I couldn’t breathe, I almost fainted,” the bride-to-be said in a Facebook video posted by KVUE’s Molly Oak.

Young went on to call it the “most epic proposal ever” and said she was a “super fangirl” of Hanks.