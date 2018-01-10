Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks Have Too Much Fun Playing Each Other’s Characters

If there was an Academy Award for best impersonation, you can bet your bottom dollar that Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep would be in the running.

“The Post” costars had a little too much fun doing impressions of each other’s iconic characters on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Streep imitated Woody from the “Toy Story” movies and Forrest Gump from the film of the same name. Hanks, meanwhile, channeled Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada” and former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in “The Iron Lady.”