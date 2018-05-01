Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson 'Keep Love Alive' With Charming Throwback Anniversary Pic

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary on Monday with some then-and-now pics.
Wilson tweeted:
A short time later, Hanks tweeted the same pic with his own words of love:
Hanks said in an interview last year that he was smitten from the start.
“I will say that right from the get-go, I thought there was something crazy great about her,” he told the Sooo Many White Guys podcast. “I met her and I thought ‘Oh lord’ ... there’s something cookin’ here.”
Wilson also looked back on their relationship in a 2012 interview.
“I’ll never forget, we were standing on the corner of 57th and 5th in New York, or 58th and 5th,” she told CNN. “We were holding hands and we were waiting for the traffic light to change. And he looked at me and he said, ‘You know, I just want you to know, that you never have to change anything about who you are in order to be with me.’”