Tom Hardy Sums Up His Friend Prince Harry In 5 Perfect Words

Shaun Botterill via Getty Images Tom Hardy and his wife attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 19 in Windsor, England.

A host of famous faces gathered to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May. Among the celebrities scoring those coveted invites ― Serena Williams, Elton John, George and Amal Clooney ― you might have missed “Mad Max” actor Tom Hardy and his wife, actress Charlotte Riley.

Hardy was difficult to spot that day with his then newly shaved bald head, and he rarely speaks about his friendship with the 33-year-old prince. But he opened up just a little bit about their relationship in a new interview with GQ.

He told the magazine that getting an invitation to the royal wedding was a “deeply private” matter. He said that “Harry is a fucking legend.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Tom Hardy and Prince Harry chat at the Audi Polo Challenge on June 1, 2014, in Ascot, England.

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Harry and Hardy share a laugh at the "Dunkirk" world premiere on July 13, 2017, in London.

The actor didn’t say what makes Harry a “fucking legend.” Maybe it was his willingness to race against Usain Bolt. Or that weekend in Vegas when he challenged Ryan Lochte to a swim and later got caught naked playing strip billiards.

It could also be more noteworthy things like Harry’s military service, his penchant for speaking openly about mental health, his founding of the Invictus Games or his work with Hardy on the Prince’s Trust, a charity that helps young people overcome obstacles and presents them with incredible life opportunities.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Harry races Usain Bolt at the University of the West Indies on March 6, 2012, in Kingston, Jamaica.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex likely welcomed Hardy’s decision not to go into detail about them, even as the two have faced a barrage of bizarre outbursts from Markle’s estranged father, Thomas, and her half-sister, Samantha Grant.

In a brutal interview with the Mail on Sunday, Thomas Markle said it would be easier for his daughter if he died because “everybody would be filled with sympathy for her.” He also took credit for the position she’s in today.

“I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her,” he said.