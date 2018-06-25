Tom Holland Not So Accidentally Spoils Title Of 'Spider-Man' Sequel

Tom Holland is a good Spider-Man, but famously very bad at keeping his secrets.

Let us not forget that in his short tenure as the web-slinger, he’s (Spoiler alert!) let slip that his character perishes in “Avengers: Infinity War,” revealed a previously unseen poster for the film on Instagram Live and basically required supervision in press junkets.

So, of course, the (super) powers that be at Marvel would cheekily use Holland’s track record for good to drop the much-anticipated title for the sequel to “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

At Ace Comic-Con in Seattle this weekend, the actor announced the next film will be titled “Spider-Man: Far From Home” on social media by way of a not-so-accidental peek of the digital version of the script on an iPad.

Holland seemingly poked fun at himself in the caption, writing “sorry for no announcements.”

“I wanted to apologize because there are no real revelations coming out about ‘Spider-Man 2’ this weekend,” he said in the video before revealing the title. “I don’t know much about it.”

While at least that part may be true, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did confirm that Spidey’s next adventure would indeed take him far from home to film in London, where the actor was born and raised.

“We shoot a lot of films in London but there’s another reason we’re shooting in London which is, yes, Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York, but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe,” he told io9 in April.

Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon will return for the film, which will once again be directed by Jon Watts. Newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal is set to play the villain Mysterio, who’s been a thorn in Spidey’s side throughout comic book history.