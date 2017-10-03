Watch A Powerful Moment From Tom Petty's Very Last Performance

Rock legend Tom Petty wasn’t just one of his generation’s greatest songwriters.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were also one of the best live acts around, right up their final tour, which ended just one week before his death on Monday at the age of 66.

One consistent highlight of their performances in recent years has been a rousing rendition of the 1991 hit “Learning to Fly.”

With just one gesture from Petty, his audience would pick up the chorus. Then, backed by his fans, the singer would deliver his own stirring countermelody.