Remembering Tom Petty Through The Years In Photos

Tom Petty, lead singer of “Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers,” died on Monday, according to a statement from Petty’s longtime manager.

Tributes poured in for the rock ’n roll icon as bandmates, musicians and celebrities memorialized the “American Girl” singer. Petty began his career with The Heartbreakers in 1976 and earned success with hits like “Free Fallin,” “I Won’t Back Down” and “You Don’t Know How It Feels.”

Along with his hit songs, Petty was instantly recognizable with his long, blond hair, funky shirts and blazers, neck scarves and rotating pairs of sunglasses.

Remember his life, music and rock n’ roll style in the photos below: