Actor Tom Sizemore Denies Groping 11-Year-Old In 2003

Actor Tom Sizemore has denied allegations that he groped an 11-year-old girl during a photo shoot in 2003.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account Thursday, the actor called the claims “so disturbing that I feel compelled to go against my legal team’s advice and speak out.”

Sizemore, who is known for his roles in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” acknowledged that he has “battled substance abuse and related demons for years.”

“However, I don’t deserve this,” he said. “I never, nor would I ever, sexually touch a child.”

The tweet has since been deleted. Sizemore said he would soon release a new statement.

My attorney's are livid that I did not listen to them. I will release an amended statement soon. — Tom Sizemore (@TomSizemore) November 16, 2017

The actor did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent via his manager.

Allegations that Sizemore sexually assaulted an 11-year-old actress in Utah more than a decade ago surfaced in The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. Sizemore was accused of kissing and inappropriately touching the young actress during a photo shoot for the 2005 film “Born Killers,” according to a Salt Lake City police report.

The actor was initially fired from the film but ultimately was rehired after Utah prosecutors opted not to file charges, citing witness and evidence problems.

Catrine McGregor, the casting director for the film, told The Salt Lake Tribune that the girl’s agent reported the alleged molestation to her at the time. McGregor said she called the police, as well as the film’s producer.

“Those weren’t times where allegations like that were as easy to make as they are now,” McGregor said. “We all figured the police would do what they need to do.”

Others who were present at the photo shoot told detectives that they hadn’t seen any misconduct. The film’s production manager told officers, according to the police report, that there were “over 100 people on or around the set at the photo shoot. She said there were at least 20 persons close to the set and the rest were on the outskirts. She added that she had not heard anyone say they had seen anything suspicious happen.”