Tomi Lahren Bashed Beyoncé And The Beyhive Fiercely Defended Its Queen

When Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren bashed Beyoncé on Twitter early Wednesday, the pop star’s fans immediately sprang to their queen’s defense.
Lahren sparked anger by sharing this photograph of Beyoncé presenting former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick with Sports Illustrated’s Muhammad Ali Legacy Award on Tuesday night:
Kaepernick began protesting racial injustice and police brutality last year by taking a knee during the national anthem before NFL games. He received the award for using his platform to try to effect change.
Lahren described Beyoncé as “police-hating” and Kaepernick as “police and America-hating” in her caption.
“This is how far we’ve fallen. Wow,” she added.
Lahren has repeatedly criticized Kaepernick in the past. On Thanksgiving, she even shared a manipulated image depicting him appearing to take a knee during the 1944 D-Day landings.
Her latest post did not go down well: