Critics Say Tomi Lahren's Halloween Costume Violates Flag Law

Old Glory just generated a new controversy for Fox News’ Tomi Lahren.
Well into Monday, social media users accused the conservative commentator of breaking federal law with her patriotic Halloween costume. Some said the superhero getup’s American-flag wings violate U.S. Code that prohibits the flag’s use as “apparel, bedding or drapery.” “No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform,” the law adds.
Enter Donald Trump Jr.
Lahren recently trashed football players for what she called their disrespect of the flag with protests during the national anthem. That did not escape some commenters.
But the wannabe stars-and-stripes avenger tweeted Sunday that her outfit did not violate the law because she wasn’t wearing an actual American flag.
Still, Twitter comments continued to unfurl.
