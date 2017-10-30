Critics Say Tomi Lahren's Halloween Costume Violates Flag Law

A post shared by Tomi Lahren (@tomilahren) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT

Old Glory just generated a new controversy for Fox News’ Tomi Lahren.

Well into Monday, social media users accused the conservative commentator of breaking federal law with her patriotic Halloween costume. Some said the superhero getup’s American-flag wings violate U.S. Code that prohibits the flag’s use as “apparel, bedding or drapery.” “No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform,” the law adds.

Patriotic? Bullshit. She’s in violation of the U.S. Flag Code: “The flag should never be used as wearing apparel...” https://t.co/2cOKCE87Wy https://t.co/fGkmqMxZaZ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) October 29, 2017

Enter Donald Trump Jr.

Life is hard; it’s even harder when you’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/rpS7svtfvf — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 29, 2017

Lahren recently trashed football players for what she called their disrespect of the flag with protests during the national anthem. That did not escape some commenters.

Not against US Code: Kneeling during the National Anthem



IS against US Code: Wearing the flag as clothing



Way to go @TomiLahren https://t.co/CCpAYdrq0I — Berserkir Joe (@barefootboomer) October 29, 2017

But the wannabe stars-and-stripes avenger tweeted Sunday that her outfit did not violate the law because she wasn’t wearing an actual American flag.

For the selectively patriotic Snowflakes who are melting over a Halloween costume: pic.twitter.com/Z0k17oSO0v — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 29, 2017

Still, Twitter comments continued to unfurl.

@TomiLahren I thought you respected the flag. This is wrong. Shame on you. https://t.co/gLhFS8dqsm — Anita (@achrisvet) October 30, 2017

Nothing says bimbo like a fake blonde in a flag cape. — Anthony S. Loving (@AnthonySLoving) October 30, 2017

I guess disrespecting the American flag in this manner is okay. My god...just don't kneel during the anthem. — Eric E. (@ItsMeDoublEE) October 30, 2017

I don’t think anyone cares about a flag code. It’s just a super dorky costume that screams, “I’m desperate for attention- look at me!” — Karen McSweeney (@karenmc115) October 30, 2017

So, using a the flag as a porno actress is ok?!👍 — Ricardo (@Ricaredo74) October 30, 2017