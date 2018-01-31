Tomi Lahren Apologizes For 'Limp Dick' Social Media Meltdown

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren apologized on Wednesday after her lewd meltdown on social media.
Lahren used a vulgar insult to refer to Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) after his response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
She called Kennedy a “little limp dick,” described his speech “pathetic” and “embarrassing” and ended her tirade with an “oh my God.”
She deleted the video, but IJR’s Josh Billinson shared a copy on Twitter:
In an earlier video, she called Kennedy a “little nasty ginger.”
Lahren apologized on Twitter:
H/T Raw Story
ALSO ON HUFFPOST
Paul Ryan
These days, this kind of face might be associated with a SCREAMING INTERNALLY meme. However, before social media, it was better known as the face you made when someone got a mariachi band to perform for you on your birthday.
SCREENGRAB
Mike Pence
Vice President Mike Pence doesn't have expressions. He has this face. He has this face when he's giving a speech; he has this face when he's breaking a tie in the Senate; he has this face when he's silently humming Pat Boone's cover of "Tutti Frutti" to himself -- which is always, probably.
He'll be attending a two-hour dinner with congressional Republicans Wednesday evening. We suspect he will be making this face.
Side note: If the Democrats retake the House in November, Nancy Pelosi could well become speaker again. That means Pence would be forced to sit alone with a woman in front of the entire country during next year's State of the Union. That might elicit a different face.
Screengrab
Nancy Pelosi
We were expecting the House Democratic leader to be staring daggers at the commander in chief -- remember her reaction when Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) yelled "You lie!" during a joint address by President Barack Obama?
Instead, the once and (potentially) future House speaker opted for the face one makes when trying to remember the name of the band that performed "Steal My Sunshine" -- which is way more savage.
Len. The band was called Len.
Screengrab
Republicans
"Sure, your approval rating is in the toilet, but my heavily gerrymandered district absolutely loves you."
Screengrab
Paul Ryan, again
Behold the Hon. Speaker, sporting the same face you make when your cab driver says something racist. You don't want to agree, but you also don't want to anger the person with the power to drive you straight through the window of a Famous Ray's.
In this case, the disgruntled cab driver is the president of the United States and the destination is gutting Social Security.
Screengrab
Rand Paul
"Eraserhead" is such a good movie.
Jim Thomas
Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump left her iconic piercing gaze -- also known as "someone being whispered secrets through a hidden earpiece but trying not to let on" -- at home last night. Instead, she was all smiles. Though a happy-looking first lady isn't usually notable, it was Melania's first public appearance since the news broke about her husband's affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels. She did break with tradition and arrived at the speech without her husband.
CBSN screegrab
Ted Cruz
When Trump declared that the "individual mandate is now gone," the junior senator from Texas reacted not unlike a toddler hearing "Let It Go" for the first time. Never mind that the provision in the Republican tax reform bill that gutted the Obamacare provision will likely lead to a lot of people losing their health insurance. Ted Cruz is happy as a clam.
Screengrab
The Congressional Black Caucus
Democratic reactions to Trump's utterances usually range from shocked puzzlement to utter revulsion -- anything between "watching the producer of 'La La Land' present 'Moonlight' with the Best Picture Oscar" and "learning about death for the first time." All are represented here.
Screengrab
Tim Kaine
Tim Kaine does his best impression of an Onion Photoshop of Tim Kaine.
Carol Hartsell screengrab
Neil Gorsuch
State of the Union custom dictates that Supreme Court justices not display any partiality by applauding (save for the most banal sentiments) -- remember how huge a deal it was when one of them merely shook his head?
This put Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gosruch in a bit of a pickle. When Trump turned his focus to the high court's newest member, Gorsuch did his utmost to remain stoic. Instead, he resembled a child pouting as Mom asks the rest of the Thanksgiving table what they think about about his new haircut.
Screengrab
Jim Clyburn
Like some twisted version of Ken Burns' "The Civil War," Trump's speech layered themes of racism and American exceptionalism over numerous examples of horrific violence.
And like binge-watching "The Civil War" on Netflix late into the evening, the president's address evoked feelings of exhaustion and horror, a combination perfectly captured on Rep. Jim Clyburn's face.
Franchesca Ramsey screengrab
Chuck Schumer
Chuck Schumer does a great impression of someone being told the State of the Union has any impact on anything.
Screengrab