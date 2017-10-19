POLITICS
Tomi Lahren Says Trump Groping The Flag Is #RelationshipGoals. Twitter Disagrees.

"This is sarcasm right?"

By Lee Moran

Tomi Lahren seriously needs to rethink her relationship goals.

On Wednesday, the Fox News contributor posted two old photographs on Twitter which showed President Donald Trump caressing the American flag:

“Find someone who treats you like Trump treats America,” read the caption. Lahren then added the #relationshipgoals hashtag alongside the snaps.

Unsurprisingly, people on Twitter disagreed with her romantic ambitions, with many referencing Trump’s history of disrespectful comments to women to prove their point:

Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
