Tomi Lahren Can't Remember A First Lady Criticized Like Melania Trump

Commentator Tomi Lahren used an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Wednesday to declare she has “never seen a first lady be attacked like” Melania Trump has been, and that it’d be preposterous to think Fox News would have criticized former first lady Michelle Obama as vehemently.

“I have never seen a first lady be attacked like this, like Melania Trump has, for the good works and the good deeds that she has done,” Lahren said, responding to a jab made on Twitter by political commentator Ana Navarro on Monday.

Navarro ridiculed the first lady as having a “lack of self-awareness [and] any sense of shame” for speaking out against cyberbullying as her own husband, President Donald Trump, regularly uses Twitter to scorn, shame and berate others.

On vacay & I swore I’d stay off political twitter.

But damn, girlfriend’s lack of self-awareness & any sense of shame for her husband’s use of the Presidency to bully others, is hard to ignore.

Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain. https://t.co/o93MONfeUl — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 20, 2018

“Only plausible explanation here is, Melania suffered oxygen deprivation to the brain,” Navarro concluded.

In hitting back at Navarro, Lahren said, “Can you imagine if we would sit here and attack Michelle Obama for something she was trying to do to better the country? We’d be attacked up and down. But because it’s Melania, because her last name is Trump, people like Ana Navarro think it’s okay that they’re entitled to do that,” she said.

Tomi Lahren on Fox & Friends: "Can you imagine if we would sit here on Fox News and attack Michelle Obama for something that she was trying to do to better the country?" pic.twitter.com/99ujivPdYr — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) August 22, 2018

Of course, Fox News over the years directed numerous barbs at Michelle Obama ― in particular over her healthy food and exercise campaign for children, as well as her physical appearance. And Twitter users were quick to remind Lahren of that.

