Tomi Lahren Blames Liberals For Tide Pod Challenge In Wacko Rant

Every problem plaguing America needs a scapegoat. And for conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren, the cause is usually simple: Liberals.

A case in point is the so-called Tide Pod challenge, an internet meme encouraging teens to eat brightly colored detergent packs as if they are candy, not toxic laundry detergent. Poison control centers have reported 39 cases related to Tide Pods, mostly for ingestion.

Proctor & Gamble, the company that makes Tide Pods, says it’s working with social media networks to remove videos that show people appearing to eat the laundry packets.

Lahren, though, seems to think it’s bigger than teenagers trying to get attention doing something stupid.

No, in a wacko rant Friday on Fox News, Lahren pointed the finger at liberals for making teens want to chomp on detergent packs. She goes into full “you-kids-get-off-my-lawn” mode, seemingly channelling the wisdom of a much older, much crankier (emphasis on “crank”) low-information voter.

”I know what you’re thinking: The Tide Pod challenge couldn’t possibly be political, could it? Actually, yes, it is,” Lahren says. ”It’s just the latest symptom of a larger problem ― the breakdown of the American family. It’s what happens when kids aren’t taught boundaries, respect, consequences or logic.”

Lahren blames modern families with their “loosey-goosey method of parenting” that “doesn’t teach kids right from wrong. Or sane from insane.”

She gripes: “It produces wild animals that think they can do whatever the heck they want ― and get away with it.”

Oh, it gets better.

“Parents used to wash their kid’s mouths out with soap. And now kids are voluntarily eating it. Is this really where we are? Pay attention, parents. And do better.”

Then Lahren lays the blame. First, she puts forth a reasonable theory that social media addiction is a big concern.

“These teens surely know it’s not smart to eat detergent. But because their value and self-worth is determined by video views and Instagram likes, they do it anyway,” she says.

Lahren, who owes much of her own high profile to social media, quickly turns her fire on another villain:

“The left, which dictates popular culture, brainwashes young people into believing they live in a world where 64 gender options are up for selection, everything is free, Beyonce is a God queen, and eating detergent is funny.”

Lahren finishes by switching back to the much older, much crankier person.

“Americans ― we are better than this. Put down the soap, kids, and get a job.”