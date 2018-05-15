Tomi Lahren Hits Back At Genealogist Who Researched Her Family, Misses The Point

Tomi Lahren responded to the genealogist who researched her family history after the former Fox News host blasted immigrants who come to the U.S. with no English language skills.
But Lahren didn’t seem to understand the point of journalist and genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn’s Sunday findings.
“A woman over the weekend took it upon herself to research my family history, in the hopes of digging up some kind of a ‘GOTCHA’ moment,” the former host of The Blaze told “Fox and Friends” on Tuesday, saying it was “A ‘GOTCHA’ angle to validate illegal immigration and open borders.”
Mendelsohn tweeted on Sunday that, according to the 1930 census, one of Lahren’s ancestors was living in the United States for 41 years and still spoke German. Additionally, another of Lahren’s relatives spoke no English after living in the United States for ten years.
“She found that my family who came here in the 1800s from Norway and Germany, that they spoke Norwegian and German. And, really, what she did is prove that my family came here legally,” Lahren said in rebuttal to Mendelsohn.
“But what she was hoping to do was try to call me a hypocrite for believing in merit-based immigration. Again, she failed miserably,” she added.
Mendelsohn specifically tweeted that her findings were “not about playing gotcha,” adding that “as long as people like Lahren continue to push a specious agenda that suggests today’s immigrants are somehow wholly different from previous ones, I’ll keep showing just how alike they really are.”
But Lahren’s rant continued.
“This really isn’t what she calls ‘resistance genealogy.’ It’s just another symptom of Trump derangement syndrome,” the 25-year-old said.
Mendelsohn also tweeted that her intention was to show that “people are people, and always have been.”
“What I’m trying to show here is that these nativists can’t keep trying to back up their argument by saying ‘the country doesn’t work this way’ when clearly it does, and has: for their families. So why do they *really* not want these people here? That’s what we need to dig out.”
Despite those clear explanations for why Mendelsohn shared what her post, Lahren said she was very happy that someone had such a fascination with her family history.
“I’m hoping that she will take on Elizabeth Warren’s next,” Lahren said.
“Tomi Lahren’s rich, dynamic and complex family history is a quintessentially American story,” Mendelsohn told HuffPost by email on Tuesday. “And a perfect reminder that this country has always afforded those who arrive with so little the opportunity to make a better life here. I believe it should remain that way.”