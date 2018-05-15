Tomi Lahren Hits Back At Genealogist Who Researched Her Family, Misses The Point

“But what she was hoping to do was try to call me a hypocrite for believing in merit-based immigration. Again, she failed miserably,” she added.

Mendelsohn specifically tweeted that her findings were “not about playing gotcha,” adding that “as long as people like Lahren continue to push a specious agenda that suggests today’s immigrants are somehow wholly different from previous ones, I’ll keep showing just how alike they really are.”

But Lahren’s rant continued.

“This really isn’t what she calls ‘resistance genealogy.’ It’s just another symptom of Trump derangement syndrome,” the 25-year-old said.

Mendelsohn also tweeted that her intention was to show that “people are people, and always have been.”

“What I’m trying to show here is that these nativists can’t keep trying to back up their argument by saying ‘the country doesn’t work this way’ when clearly it does, and has: for their families. So why do they *really* not want these people here? That’s what we need to dig out.”

Despite those clear explanations for why Mendelsohn shared what her post, Lahren said she was very happy that someone had such a fascination with her family history.

“I’m hoping that she will take on Elizabeth Warren’s next,” Lahren said.

“Tomi Lahren’s rich, dynamic and complex family history is a quintessentially American story,” Mendelsohn told HuffPost by email on Tuesday. “And a perfect reminder that this country has always afforded those who arrive with so little the opportunity to make a better life here. I believe it should remain that way.”