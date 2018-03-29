Tomi Lahren's Exercise Pants Gun Photo Becomes Butt Of Twitter Jokes

Tomi Lahren shared a photograph of herself carrying a gun in her exercise pants, attracting widespread ridicule online.
The Fox News contributor posted this image to Instagram on Friday:
“Ladies, chances are your assailant is gonna be bigger, stronger and faster and that’s why you have @alexoathletica for your gun, your mace, or even your phone,” Lahren wrote in the caption.
Lahren has previously caught heat for blaming liberals for the Tide Pod Challenge, bashing Beyoncé and sharing a manipulated image of former NFL star Colin Kaepernick.
Now she’s embroiled in controversy for her yoga pants post, dated the day before the student-organized “March For Our Lives” protest against gun violence: