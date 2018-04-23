Kid Golfer With One Arm Shows Off His Drive On 'Little Big Shots'

Brawny Amazing Kids Listicle

1. Coloring For A Cause

The simple act of coloring greatly comforted the then six-year-old Ella Tryon at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where she was hooked up to IVs and a feeding tube during her hospitalization in Cleveland, Ohio. Ella was being treated for a severe allergic reaction to gluten, diagnosed as Celiac disease, when she wanted more crayons to color. But the hospital didn’t have enough due to cross-contamination risks. <br><br>So Ella and her parents, Jackie and Chris Tryon, decided to do something about it by creating her campaign, “<a href="https://www.facebook.com/Thecrayongirl/">Help Me Color A Rainbow</a>,” which collects crayon donations from across the United States to benefit other young patients. The first crayon drive aimed to collect 10,000 boxes by Christmas—and last October, Tryon delivered 13,132 boxes of crayons and 254 coloring books. <br><br>“Not only did she surpass her goal, she did it two months early,” Jackie said. “After, we asked her what she wanted to do now, and she said she wants every kid in the United States to have their own box of crayons if they’re in the hospital.” <br><br>Ella is well on her way to meeting her goal of sending 1,000 boxes of crayons to every children’s hospital in the nation and 5,000 boxes specifically to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. And it seems Ella’s compassion is contagious: a donor gave thousands of boxes in her name to Primary Children’s Hospital in Utah and a Miami donor has already contributed enough money to meet Ella’s goal for St. Jude’s. <br><br>“And she’s still going,” Jackie said. “She wants to deliver them in person as much as she can.”

Photo provided by Gary Gribbons