04/23/2018 02:20 pm ET

Kid Golfer With One Arm Shows Off His Drive On 'Little Big Shots'

Tommy Morrissey adorably schools Steve Harvey.
By Ron Dicker

Tommy Morrissey’s got the drive, for sure.

The 7-year-old Floridian, who was born without most of his right arm, appeared on “Little Big Shots” Sunday and showed just how powerful his shot can be. Tommy manages to generate four times the force of his body weight when he lets loose on a golf ball, according to a machine on the show that measured the force of his swing. No wonder he can slam it 170 yards.

Host Steve Harvey marveled at Tommy’s strength and accuracy, and you can see why:

In February, Tommy more than held his own against PGA tour pros (also shooting one-handed) in a closest-to-the-pin-contest. “He’s too good,” said one of his victims, Ryo Ishikawa.

Tommy also has a fan in Ellen DeGeneres, who had him as a guest when he was 3. DeGeneres caught the “Little Big Shots” clip and wrote on Facebook: “Think about all the excuses you tell yourself... about why you can’t accomplish something. Then watch this.” 

