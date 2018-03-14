'Tonight Show' Says 'This Is Us' Is 'Whip His Nuts': Fan Doesn't Notice

Fans of “This Is Us” clearly love the show but apparently some are not very good listeners.
In a nod to the NBC drama’s much-anticipated season finale Tuesday night, “The Tonight Show” writer Arthur Meyer interviewed followers about it ― but badly mispronounced the title.
He called “This Is Us” everything from “Miss the Bus” to “Whip His Nuts” and the people in Rockefeller Center didn’t seem to notice.
Our favorite: “Quiz the Schmuck.” Now that would be one helluva game show.
