'Tonight Show' Says 'This Is Us' Is 'Whip His Nuts': Fan Doesn't Notice

Fans of “This Is Us” clearly love the show but apparently some are not very good listeners.

In a nod to the NBC drama’s much-anticipated season finale Tuesday night, “The Tonight Show” writer Arthur Meyer interviewed followers about it ― but badly mispronounced the title.

He called “This Is Us” everything from “Miss the Bus” to “Whip His Nuts” and the people in Rockefeller Center didn’t seem to notice.