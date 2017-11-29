Trump's Co-Author: White House Now 'Deeply Concerned About His Mental Health'

Breaking: @tonyschwartz tells @AriMelber he knows "two different people from the White House" have called to express concerns about Trump's mental health pic.twitter.com/PyQ6gXWAq8— TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) November 29, 2017
Donald Trump’s Art of the Deal co-author says at least two apparent White House staffers have made calls to someone he knows to express concern over the president’s mental health.
Tony Schwartz, who has become an ardent Trump critic, told MSNBC’s Ari Melber that Trump “is deeply mentally ill.”
He said:
“I know that two different people from the White House ― or at least saying that they were from the White House and that turned out to be a White House number ― have called somebody I know in the last several weeks to say, ‘We are deeply concerned about his mental health.’”
He said the person whom they called is someone “I absolutely trust who has great integrity.”
Schwartz has in the past claimed that Trump is looking for a way to quit the presidency but wants to declare it as a victory when he does.
“I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign,” Schwartz told CNN in May.
In August, he claimed that “Trump’s presidency is effectively over.”
Schwartz advised Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign for free last year, saying it was his “penance for having created a man who has become a monster.”
He has also said he would donate his share of the profits from The Art of the Deal to the National Immigration Law Center, an organization that helps low-income immigrants.
As of late Wednesday, there had been no response from the White House about Schwartz’s claims.