Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal co-author, Tony Schwartz, is predicting that the president is getting ready to call it quits ― and that the resignation will happen soon.

He tweeted Wednesday:

The circle is closing at blinding speed. Trump is going to resign and declare victory before Mueller and congress leave him no choice. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Trump's presidency is effectively over. Would be amazed if he survives till end of the year. More likely resigns by fall, if not sooner. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

In follow-up tweets in response to questions, Schwartz predicted Trump would make a deal for immunity in the Russia investigation in exchange for his resignation.

“The Russia stuff will be huge,” he wrote. “He doesn’t want to go to jail.”

He also urged Trump’s opponents to keep up the pressure, and he slammed the president’s elder children.

Trump must be isolated. Resistance every day. The end is near but must keep pressure high. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Eric & Donald Trump Jr., dumber versions of their father. Ivanka Trump fake human and enabler. They all suffer from Stockholm Syndrome. — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) August 16, 2017

Schwartz has been predicting resignation as Trump’s endgame, making similar comments in May.

“I surely believe that at some point over the next period of time he’s going to have to figure out a way to resign,” Schwartz told CNN at the time.

Despite authoring a book with Trump, Schwartz advised the campaign of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton for free.

“This is my penance for having created a man who has become a monster,” he said in September. “I’ve spent 30 years feeling bad about it.”