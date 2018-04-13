ENTERTAINMENT
Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon Join 'Dancing With The Stars: Athletes' Cast

Twirling all the way from the ice to the ballroom.
Mirrorball trophy or Olympic medal? 

One of the 10 cast members for the all-athlete season of “Dancing with the Stars” might just snag both for their trophy shelves. The new crop of contestants for “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes″ was revealed Friday on “Good Morning America,” and it’s stacked with fan favorites. 

Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, who’s been rumored to join for months, leads the cast, alongside newly minted America’s sweetheart, Adam Rippon, and NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

The show’s shortened season of just four weeks will also see figure skater Mirai Nagasu, MLB World Series champion Johnny Damon, the Washington NFL team’s cornerback Josh Norman, Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale, luger Chris Mazdzer snowboarder Jamie Anderson, and softball pitcher Jennie Finch compete for reality TV glory. 

“Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” kicks off on Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Check out the cast portraits below: 

Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber
ABC
Mira Nagasu
ABC
Witney Carson and Chris Mazdzer
ABC
Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
ABC
Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev
ABC
Lindsay Arnold and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar&nbsp;
ABC
Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe&nbsp;
ABC
Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess
ABC
Emma Slater and Johnny Damon
ABC
Arike Ogunbowale&nbsp;
ABC
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
