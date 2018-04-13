Tonya Harding, Adam Rippon Join 'Dancing With The Stars: Athletes' Cast

Mirrorball trophy or Olympic medal?

One of the 10 cast members for the all-athlete season of “Dancing with the Stars” might just snag both for their trophy shelves. The new crop of contestants for “Dancing with the Stars: Athletes″ was revealed Friday on “Good Morning America,” and it’s stacked with fan favorites.

Former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding, who’s been rumored to join for months, leads the cast, alongside newly minted America’s sweetheart, Adam Rippon, and NBA superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The show’s shortened season of just four weeks will also see figure skater Mirai Nagasu, MLB World Series champion Johnny Damon, the Washington NFL team’s cornerback Josh Norman, Notre Dame women’s basketball star Arike Ogunbowale, luger Chris Mazdzer snowboarder Jamie Anderson, and softball pitcher Jennie Finch compete for reality TV glory.

“Dancing with the Stars: Athletes” kicks off on Monday, April 30, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Check out the cast portraits below:

ABC Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

ABC Mira Nagasu

ABC Witney Carson and Chris Mazdzer

ABC Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

ABC Jamie Anderson and Artem Chigvintsev

ABC Lindsay Arnold and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

ABC Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe

ABC Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

ABC Emma Slater and Johnny Damon