Too Blue to Fail: IBM’s Mainframe in your Wallet

Like thousands of technology professionals, I started my tech-career at IBM, which for decades has nurtured and incubated human capital—people that made IBM great; or joined other firms to make them become great; or started brand new ventures that would grow into tech giants. Having survived the company’s transformation for the past 5 years is no easy feat, but like many IBMers faced with the decision to either “exit the business” or relocate across the country, I chose to stay here in Los Angeles. Now three months separated from IBM, I am as grateful as ever for my outstanding IBM experience that culminated in working on the hottest technology—blockchain—on the best enterprise platform known to humankind. I’m also glad to see headlines touting IBM’s hopes for growth for the first time in five years based on the strength of the mighty mainframe!

What’s in your digital wallet? Better yet, what’s serving up data in your digital wallet? That’s right, it’s a mainframe or more than likely, a bunch of mainframes serving up the most important data for your life—travel reservations, account balances, and transaction histories. What happens if North Korea’s Kim Jong-un lobs a nuclear-tipped ballistic missile that obliterates California? In most instances, the companies serving data in your wallet will have highly available mainframe clusters that will continue processing transactions even if California is obliterated.

So when somebody says, “Oh, the mainframe is just legacy,” ask them who processes their paycheck and what bank do they use? If it’s ADP for payroll and almost any major bank, then that’s a deuce for the mainframe. What makes the mainframe so critical for banking, retail, tax collectors, census bureaus and the like? The short answer is that it’s a transaction monster—think secure, controlled, blazing fast, vertically scalable, reliable, and everything backwards compatible so you don’t have to rewrite your applications.

The mainframe is arguably the best business franchise ever created in human history. The promise of backwards compatibility—keeping decades of application code worth billions up and running—makes the platform stickier than guerrilla glue. And despite Professor Clayton Christensen’s claims about disruption, incremental innovation led by the mainframe team in Poughkeepsie continues to make the platform modern and relevant despite the fact that IBM’s campus is reminiscent of a post-industrial, partially vacated 1950s-era manufacturing facility on the Hudson River. Indeed, Tarun, the product manager for the new z14 mainframe plodded away in his windowless 8x6 office with an old metal desk and a retro conference phone from the 1980s. I lobbied unsuccessfully for him to get better space arguing that his office-dungeon constituted a human rights violation.

When I think about the IBMers plodding away in dungeons like this year’s mainframe product manager, it makes me appreciate just how diehard-committed these individuals are to each other, their platform, and their clients. While I critique Poughkeepsie’s co-location facilities, it’s easy to imagine that in its heyday, Poughkeepsie would have been an extraordinary company town responsible for designing, marketing and manufacturing America’s leading technology infrastructure. I wish CNBC’s Cramer and CEO Rometty conducted their interview in vintage IBM facilities like Poughkeepsie or Boulder or RTP. Don’t let the worn out facilities fool you—two incredibly successful companies—Vanguard and GEICO—both have facilities that are a little worn in the tooth, yet they manage to be incredibly successful enterprises.

How about the today’s mainframe—the original platform-as-a-service and as IBM CEO Ginni Rometty recently said, “our oldest product is the newest because of blockchain,” a nascent distributed ledger technology. Unfortunately, just like the unrecognized heroines in the movie Hidden Figures, the mainframe itself has become a hidden figure within IBM’s corporate strategy of being a ‘cognitive and cloud’ company. The mainframe platform is not just a box; it’s the OS, hypervisors, transactional systems, middleware, qualities of service, field support, and architectural differentiation within the modern data center.

One could make the case that the IBM mainframe platform could be spun off as a dividend-paying stock and let the rest of IBM’s ‘strategic imperatives’ sink or swim based on their own merits. An alternative scenario is that the mainframe becomes the backbone of IBM’s reinvention instead of an ugly duckling that never gets any digital or print advertisement despite having a compelling incumbent advantage in hosting clients’ most sensitive data and mission critical applications.

Would you like to expose all of those mainframe microservices and application functions via an API repository to your modern developers who just want to consume the service and don’t care what’s serving the data? Are we talking hybrid cloud? After all, when you get data about your bank accounts on your mobile phone, what’s serving data to that app?

Let me say parenthetically that one reason why the mainframe gets so little attention is that the marketing function concentrates resources at the corporate level, which means that marketing resources within the many business units and product portfolios is relatively thin, and it keeps getting thinner every year. Corporate marketing focuses on one message at a time. Likewise, business units get ‘strategy’ imposed from the top down.

In lieu of corporate marketing, let me first establish why the mainframe still matters to IBM and society, especially since there are fewer people inside IBM to tell the story. More than half the mainframe marketing team decided to ‘exit the business’ due to a corporate edict requiring them to relocate to far away ‘hub’ centers, but these dedicated IBMers continued to work hard up to the new z14 mainframe launch this year. The VP of mainframe marketing also left to join a start-up company. This of course is all just part of IBM’s reinvention.

If you look under the covers, you’ll see that the mainframe plays an outsized role in filling IBM’s treasury, but a seemingly afterthought role in public discussions about IBM’s reinvention. The same is true for a host of other products that do not neatly fit into software-as-a-service cognitive & cloud corporate strategy. As a thought experiment, it would be helpful to ask, ‘What would Jeff Bezos do if he owned the mainframe business?’ Or more generally, how could any cloud provider offer differentiated services to their clients if the provider had a z14 mainframe?

Having spent the last 18 months working on blockchain in our mainframe division, I could not be prouder for the opportunity to have been part of a quintessential American brand—the IBM mainframe is the heart of IBM. More than 4,000 IBMers in Boeblingen (Germany), Hursley (UK), Poughkeepsie, RTP and Toronto support this multi-billion dollar platform along with thousands more IBMers in global services who support mainframe clients around the world.

Rometty explains that reinvention harkens to the companies past in her June interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer. Staged in a new design-thinking IBM office, Cramer asks,

You've [brought in]– a lot of these younger people, that means there were older people who had to leave, you've had a very tough job. A very difficult transition. Stock's been tough. Isn't it just hard on you every day?

Rometty replies,

No. I mean, I look at and I have been part of this company, as you know, it's been 36 years, actually. And it's in my DNA, and I think it's in IBM's DNA to keep changing. And this is just what you do. And I'll tell you the part that does not make it hard: there is not a day that I don't talk to five clients, ten clients, and it is what we do. What we do to keep the banks, the airlines, the railroads running in this world.

Two key takeaways from this exchange include the following:

No denial from Rometty that a lot of older people had to leave. Indeed, IBM prudently prepared for a mass exodus by reducing severance packages to a single month regardless of seniority and stopped making contributions to 401k plans until end of year. This help IBM avoid millions of dollars of 401k contributions for employees terminated before the year end. These and subsequent actions precipitated an Open Letter to Rometty and an investigation by ProPublica.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. As Rometty mentioned, IBM keeps the banks, airlines, railroads, and governments running in this world. To be more precise, she's referring to IBM mainframes.

To this day, our modern mainframe platform makes ‘real-time’ possible. It provides the engine for our global economy. Do you like point of sale terminals that accept ApplePay or AndroidPay? What is your phone? A lovely pocket-sized end point gadget that belongs to ecosystems of Apple and Google respectively, but the most important function—a reliable and secure transaction via debit or credit is the domain of the mighty mainframe. Indeed, mainframes are the mission critical infrastructure for just about every credit card swipe, bank ATM withdrawal, payment transfer, online travel reservation, national population census, federal tax refund, package delivery, driver license registration, and large industrial inventory system.

Let me put this another way—imagine processing 170,000 transactions per second. That’s what IBM’s CICs transactional mainframe software can do without batting an eyelid. Compare that to 7 transactions per second with bitcoin, a cryto-currency network underpinned by blockchain technology. So when someone says blockchain—a slow, distributed, replicated database—can in a few years potentially disintermediate Visa or Mastercard, you should ask for a demonstration or simply show them the door.

Why does IBM not report revenue for its key platforms like Watson or the mighty mainframe? After all, IBM is committed to transparency. In his HBR June 2014 interview, former CEO Sam Palmisano said, ‘We met with our large holders and said, ‘What can we do better to articulate what we think the value of the company is?’ Their feedback was, ‘You're like a black box—we can't figure you out.’ So we thought about how we could give them enough transparency without getting into the quarterly drumbeat.”

Palmisano and his faithful successor also convinced investors about the inevitability of achieving his 5-year ‘model’ that would deliver $20 EPS in 2015 from $11.67 in 2010. Sam peddled the story of IBM delivering reliable returns in a highly volatile, dynamic industry much like a utility company with a captured set of clients with routine regulator-approved rate hikes. One could argue that for decades, the mainframe business was a lot like a public utility but those days had long past when Palmisano ruled Armonk. Then IBM had to abandon the model in October 2014 after holding the course became financially impossible. By that time, IBM’s share buybacks racked up debt on the balance sheet and installed the company among an elite group of firms like Sears, J.C. Penny, and Motorola that have spent over 100 percent of their current market cap on buybacks according to an INSEAD working paper published this year by Robert Ayres and Michael Olenick.

All the while, Jeff Bezos was convincing investors to be patient; focus on the long-term; and profits will come. In 2013, applying this strategy, an online bookseller beat IBM for a coveted CIA contract to build a ‘public cloud on-premises’ that could crunch big data. IBM protested the tender results and lost, which added salt to the humiliating wound. Just as the CIA concluded it had to buy innovation on the outside—a radical departure from business as usual—Rometty likewise concluded that buying IBM’s way into the cloud was the only way to begin catching up. That resulted in IBM’s acquisition of SoftLayer