Too-Real Ad Shows Why You Can Never Fully Prepare For Kids

Life is unpredictable, and that seems especially true for people with kids.

Vlogger Esther Anderson illustrates this reality in her latest video ― a sponsored collaboration with Babies “R” Us titled “Be Prepared-ish.” The too-real video shows the many ways Anderson’s children can derail her life, from in-store diaper blowouts to family photo mishaps to bluntly honest kid outbursts.

“I hate to break this to you, but there’s just no way to be fully prepared for parenthood,” Anderson wrote in the caption. “Even after you’ve had some ‘experience’ your kids will STILL find ways to catch you off guard all.the.time.”