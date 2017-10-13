Tool Kit for Occupational Therapy Providers

As an Occupational Therapy provider, I am always on the lookout for great resources to use to engage my clients, optimize client participation and share with my fellow OT colleagues. Through the years, I’ve come across some great occupational therapy resources, some good and some not so good. I have compiled a list of 6 of my go-to occupational therapy resources.

1.Therapy Fun Zone is a great online resource that provides new ideas that can be incorporated into your next occupational therapy treatment session. They also share ​crafts, games, printable, DIY craft and holiday-themed activities divided by skill. Like their slogan says, Therapy Fun Zone, “Where play is FUNctional.”

2. Do2Learn is an excellent resource for clients with autism spectrum disorder. Do2Learn provides tons of free printable pages that will address social skills, academics, and behavioral regulation activities through songs, games, communication cards, and academic material. Also, they provide resources for teens and young adults through their online program, which offers assistance for transitioning into the workplace. Additionally, they provide learning resources, guided exercises, pragmatic role-playing scenario cards, and visual prompts to aid individuals with different learning style get and keep a job.

3. All Kids Network This online resource is separated according to grade level. They provide worksheets by subject and grade level. They have a menu of activities to address fine motor, handwriting, sensory and host of other deficits. All Kids Network incorporates fun activities, i.e., crafts, worksheets, coloring pages, printable mazes, dot to dot, hidden pictures and much more.

Sensory processing also referred to as sensory integration dysfunction or SID, refers to the way the nervous system receives messages from the senses and turns them into appropriate motor and behavioral responses.

4. Sensory Smarts is a great resource for clients diagnosed with sensory processing disorder. This resource site was created by best selling author of the book “Raising a sensory smart kid” and occupational therapist Nancy Peske. This site offers practical solutions, monthly tips, sensory diet activities, webcast and sensory related articles.

5. Zones of Regulation uses a systematic, cognitive behavior approach used to educate clients and caregivers about self-regulation. They've created a curriculum which provides strategies to teach students how to become more aware of, and the ability to control their emotions and impulses, by managing their sensory needs, to improve their ability to problem solve. Also, incorporate a concept called Social Thinking® (www.socialthinking.com) along with other visuals to help students to identify their feelings and level of alertness.