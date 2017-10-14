Tools for Creating a Sixth Sensory Life

BE BOLD. BE COURAGEOUS. BE YOU.

October 2018

When something isn't visible, we tend to ignore it.

We want proof, a seal of certainty that when we risk, it will all work out. We have navigated our world through our five senses of sight, smell, hearing, taste and feel. But, what if there was another sense, a sense sure to bring forth powerful transformation and magnificence?

A sixth sense, our house of intuition, brings an intangible, intelligent, higher knowing.

When we live our lives intuitively, we find and are in touch with our purpose and life lessons, ultimately supporting us in manifesting our dreams with hast.

Life is not static, there's always a flow, and you can enter it whenever you choose and stay in it as long as you want. Trust the current to carry you to your destiny.

In the past, I limited myself by capping my threshold for joy. Staying in the realm of familiarity, I found ways to desert my heart, ways to dismiss those persistent hunches of mine. Surely, my inner rebellion found relief, proving that "I" was the boss who was clearly out of control in my life- wait, I meant in "charge."

The truth is, life is not a game, or a survivor of the fittest world, but rather an invitation to expand, grow, play, love, and enjoy.

The control I was seeking represented fear and loneliness I experienced as a child. Allowing the illusion of control and fear run my life, I found myself in painful relationships, painful financial positions and disconnection from my life's purpose. What needed to change was how I felt about, well - me.

Attitude Change When we change the way we view ourselves and life, we pivot into an intuitive knowing of just how stinking lovable we are!

Begone the I don't knows, what do you think, or better yet, can someone, anyone help me figure this out?! Our power is claimed, and consequently we feel confident, poised and full of energy. We slow down to summon heaps of compassion and kindness towards ourselves. Learning how to mother ourselves, our mind quiets so we can hear the softer, quieter intuitive voice within. The good news: this voice, Loves, is always available and always on point - we just have to ask.

Release the Judge!Remember, when you have nothing else, you always have a choice. In this knowing, there is no room for judgement or shame, but rather room to reflect and respond. In judgement, we become rigid, welcoming oodles of anxiety and limiting fear based misbeliefs we bought into about ourselves, others and the world. SO release the crack' in! It's ok to ask ourselves how we are feeling about what we just said or what we choose to hold in. It's ok to take an internal pulse and ask ourselves what we are needing in that moment to feel supported. The truth is, whether the answer comes to us in our imagination or from an external circumstance or message - we always know!

Activity: 1) Hold in your minds eye, a want, a desire or a goal. State in one sentence or less this goal while ending with "this or something better for the highest good of all concerned." Please do put a time frame :) For example, "I am earning a minimum of $5000/month beginning January 2018." Or, "I am traveling to Ireland by April 2018." You do not have to know how it will happen, so get clear, concise and to the point. Tap into your 5 senses- see yourself actualizing your dream, feel it, smell it, etc- give your goal a pulse.

2) Ask your intuition to guide, lead or show you what your next intelligent step forward. This is where the magic begins! Activating our intuition is invigorating and EASY. Staying in the frequency of show me, guide me, lead me, keeps us open, fluid and engaged.

3) Allow yourself to receive by creating a soft, fertile landing. Accept that you ARE lovable regardless of outcome! Seeing just how lovable we are, keeps us in a state of gratitude and appreciation- accept all compliments, notice the beauty and gifts of life, take note of far you have come and where you are going. This IS the foundation for receiving anything yummy and juicy.

4) Actively take steps, whether they are big, mighty, or small toward what it is that you are asking. This alignment is huge and builds confidence and trust within. Ultimately, bringing further circumstances towards you to reinforce just how in flow with life you are. Intuitive guidance is subtle. Notice any reoccurring thoughts or day dreams. Feel the hit of ignition when you cross paths with someone.