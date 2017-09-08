Tooth Fairy Schools Boy On His 'Dreadful' Brushing In Hilarious Letter

A father’s spoof letter from the tooth fairy to his young son is melting hearts around the world.

Henry Warren, a London dad of three, typed up the fake missive from “Barry T. Tooth Fairy” in a bid to get his 8-year-old boy, Sam, to improve his brushing technique.

In the note, “Barry” revealed the delay in processing the payment of the last tooth collected from beneath his pillow was due to its bad condition.

Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth. Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough pic.twitter.com/4WWmBvuo22 — Henry Warren (@henrywarren) September 5, 2017

“We have detected more than trace amounts of Fanta and residual amounts of both cereal and chocolate which have not been removed by appropriate brushing technique,” wrote “Barry.”

He also recommended Sam review his practice “as a matter of urgency,” while adding his tooth would be accepted “on this occasion” but that future payments would be withheld if the situation didn’t improve.

Warren shared the note to Twitter on Tuesday. “Our son is dreadful at brushing his teeth,” he captioned the post. “Turns out the Tooth Fairy has had enough.”

It has since gone viral, with many people praising him for his “expert” parenting skills:

Parenting level: expert. — Blonde (@Blonde_M) September 6, 2017

This is fantastic — Ed Killer (@TCPalmEKiller) September 7, 2017

Brilliant! Would love to know what happens next😀 — Ann (@nearthetown) September 6, 2017

“Sam was rather chastened by the letter, as was his 5-year-old sister Lexie whom he read it to,” Warren told Mashable.