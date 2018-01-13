Top 10 Fashion Books Every Fashionista Should Read

Looking for some inspiration on what to read next? Check out my handpicked list of top 10 fashion books for all fashion and beauty lovers!

With so many fashion and style books on the market, it can be difficult to determine which are worth reading from those that are all cover and no content. Not only will these top 10 fashion coffee table books look pretty displayed on your shelves or coffee table, each book provides you with a wealth of information and a highly enjoyable read!

Top 10 Must Have Fashion Books

Pixiwoo sisters Sam and Nic Chapman have created a make-up empire since starting their Youtube channel. As professional make-up artists and savvy business women, any book written by them is definitely worth a read! “Face” is a book about make-up and skin care, but unlike their rich selection of make-up tutorials on their Youtube channel, this book is the cosmetics glossary that we’ve always needed!

2. Chanel by Megan Hess

The fashion coffee table book to end all coffee table books! This book tells the story of Chanel in beautiful illustrations by well known fashion illustrator Megan Hess. “Chanel” is full of stunning pictures of Chanel’s life, designs and empire, as well as a short but informative mini biography of her life.

3. Timeless: A Century of Iconic Looks by Louise Young Louise Young is a British make-up artist with a very well known professional make-up brush line. “Timeless: A Century of Iconic Looks” is full of information on the history of make-up and trends throughout the 20th century. In addition, each trend comes with a step-by-step tutorial too, making it easy for you to replica the look at home. If you are interested in learning more about how make-up trends and products have evolved throughout the last century then this is an excellent guide!

Fashion lovers, as well as those who work in the fashion industry, often have an underlying interest (read: obsession) with branding. Curating the perfect wardrobe is done in a similar way to pulling together the visual aspects of a business brand. There’s a lot to be learned from “Style Your Brand” about visual branding and turning creative ideas into perfectly styled results.

After “Style Your Brand” you may want to read the next book by the author, branding specialist Fiona Humberstone. The first book is all about the reasons for branding, why you need a brand and how to pull your brand together. This book, the second book, focuses on using the brand you’ve created: how to use your brand, where to show it off, and how to keep your brand consistent. These two books are ideal business guides for the creative entrepreneur!

Aimee Song (blogger at Song of Style) is the author of this in-depth manual to styling your Instagram feed. Aimee is a successful blogger who grew her following mainly through Instagram. When it comes to curating a perfectly styled feed, there isn’t much that the Song of Style blogger doesn’t know. The book is full of high quality information, not to mention a colourful selection of photographs showing examples of Aimee’s work. If you’re looking for photography inspiration or want to grow your Instagram following then this is definitely one to add to the top 10 fashion coffee table books list.

Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso is equally as famous for creating her clothing line as she is for making famous the hashtag #GirlBoss. Sophia Amoruso’s story isn’t your typical timeline of somebody with a career in fashion, but it is certainly inspiring and entertaining!

There are so many lovely make-up products and other cosmetics that have been high-profile classics throughout the years but how many of them can you remember? “Pretty Iconic” lists off some of the most iconic beauty items of all time!

As the creative director at US Vogue, working closely with Anna Wintour, Grace Coddington has compiled her intriguing life in the fashion industry into this book of memoirs. Grace originally started out as a model in Britain before her fashion career started to take her into other areas of the fashion industry, which lead to her moving across the pond to the US and becoming the creative director at American Vogue. This is a must for the list of top 10 fashion books that you should read, what with Grace Coddington being such as iconic figure in the world of fashion.